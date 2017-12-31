LP to fight for ‘truth and justice’ in 2018

“So let’s brace ourselves this coming year. This may be the fight for our nation’s soul. And we will fight with the only weapons we have: truth and justice,” according to the Liberal Party (LP).

For the LP, 2017 was not a good year for Filipinos because of killings that resulted from the government’s war on illegal drugs, the campaign against the opposition and the extension of martial law in Mindanao.

In a statement, the party noted the three top events that defined the year coming to an end: the arrest and detention of its member Sen. Leila de Lima in February, the declaration of martial law in Mindanao in May and the killing of Kian delos Santos, Carl Angelo Arnaiz, Reynaldo de Guzman and other teen-agers in August.

De Lima voluntarily surrendered to authorities over her alleged involvement in illegal drug operations at the New Bilibid Prisons, the national penitentiary.

The LP insisted that the charges against de Lima were fabricated in order to silence her.

It opposed the one-year extension of martial law that was earlier granted by Congress, citing lack of sufficient basis partly because the Marawi City crisis had ended.

According to the LP, the Constitution requires that there should be actual rebellion, which was absent in the Marawi case, before martial law can be imposed.

What was disconcerting, it said, was that all three events allegedly were based on lies and concocted ideas of the Duterte administration like the manufactured evidence in de Lima’s cases, the invented bases for the declaration of martial law and the discredited idea that crime can be solved by deadly shortcuts.

Worst, the LP added, the lies made in 2017 would be promoted in 2018 by circumventing, if not actually violating, the country’s fundamental law through Charter change or federalism or martial law.

It said that this would be introduced so that some politicians could try to rule longer than allowed and that people would not be allowed to choose their leaders.

President Rodrigo Duterte in November reiterated his call for a Charter change that would give him more teeth in fighting corruption.

Leaders of Congress have expressed their openness to Charter change particularly the shift to federalism.