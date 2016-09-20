LP hit for failing to deliver ‘Yolanda’ housing

A militant lawmaker on Tuesday scored an admission by Vice President and housing czar Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo that only one percent of housing construction for victims of Typhoon Yolanda was completed by the National Housing Authority (NHA).

Rep. Ariel Casilao of Anakpawis party-list group said the Aquino administration should be blamed for the delayed construction of houses for the typhoon victims.

Robredo has said that only 200 out of 900 housing units in Hernani, Eastern Samar province was completed by the NHA.

“Robredo should blame the Aquino government for this Yolanda housing mess. The former administration was incapable of competent work and totally failed to provide decent and permanent housing for Yolanda survivors despite the billions of pesos of public funds and foreign donations poured in,” Casilao said.

Records from the Tacloban City Housing Office revealed that the NHA had only built 572 out of its target 14,162 permanent houses, while non-government organizations had constructed 556 out of its planned 2,169 houses.

The NHA website, however, reported that 5,767 houses have been completed as of mid-February but admitted that it would not be able to hit its target of 13,928 housing units by the end of 2016.

The NHA is constructing 8,161 houses in 19 sites located at the northern villages of Leyte province.

But despite the completion of thousands of units, around 200 houses are occupied by families from high-risk zones because of the absence of permanent water supply and electricity.