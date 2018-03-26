LP mulls joining ‘The Resistance’ to counter ‘The Force’ in Senate for 2019—Aquino

THE Liberal Party (LP) is considering joining a coalition slate in the 2019 mid-term elections composed of people willing to express dissent and oppose policies under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte that are not helpful to Filipinos, Sen. Paolo Benigno Aquino 4th said on Monday.

Aquino admitted that the LP has no intention to form its own line-up but was willing to coalesce with other groups who shared their concerns.

He said while there have been informal talks with members of the so-called “The Force” in the Senate, Aquino said he was more interested to see a genuine opposition slate of individuals willing to help each other oppose government policies detrimental to the people.

The Force is a group composed of re-electionist senators from different political parties and part of the Senate majority bloc.

Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, in an interview said, these senators may run together if PDP-Laban, the majority party in the Senate, would not include them in its slate.

Apart from Ejercito, other senators seeking reelection are Sonny Angara, Nancy Binay, Grace Poe, and Cynthia Villar.

Pimentel, in an interview on Sunday, said that he would push for inclusion of the senators in the PDP slate who have been supportive of the legislative agenda of the President.

“In 2019, we don’t only need ‘The Force’, we need ‘The Resistance’ – a genuine opposition slate. People need to unite and help each other to fight against the policies of the administration that are harmful to the people. You will find me on that slate,” Aquino added.

“The Force” and “The Resistance” were made popular by the “Star Wars” movies. “The Force” refers to the power of the Jedi, a character out to defeat evil embodied in the ruling “Empire” with the help of a band of rebels called “The Resistance.” JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA