LPA affects Surigao del Sur

THE Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Sunday morning monitored a low pressure area (LPA) at the eastern side of Mindanao. Weather bureau forecaster Obet Badrina said the LPA is located at 525 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. But added it will not develop into a storm and could possibly vanish in the next few days. Meanwhile, typhoon “Noru” is expected to disappear in the next few days as it moves near to Japan. As of 6 a.m., Pagasa said Zambales and Bataan will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate with occasional heavy rains as monsoon rains continue to affect the western side of Luzon and Visayas. Partly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will prevail areas over Metro Manila, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan and Calabarzon region.

GEIAN ESPAÑOL