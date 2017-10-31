LPA, ‘Amihan’ bring rains to parts of PH — Pagasa

A LOW pressure area (LPA) and the onset of “Amihan” or a northeast monsoon are affecting parts of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Tuesday.



In its morning forecast, the state-run weather bureau said that the LPA was spotted at 125 kilometers (km) east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.



Although it is not expected to intensify into a tropical depression within the day, the LPA may make landfall in the afternoon over Visayas and eastern Mindanao, according to Pagasa.



Pagasa warned of cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Visayas and the regions of MIMAROPA, Bicol, CARAGA, Davao, Northern Mindanao and the rest of CALABARZON due to the LPA.



Similar weather conditions are forecast over Aurora, Quirino and Quezon due to a tail-end of a cold front.



Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon is causing cloudy skies with light to moderate rains over Metro Manila, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Cordillera and the rest of Cagayan Valley Region and partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Ilocos region and the rest of Central Luzon.



The rest of Mindanao will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with possible isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said. GLEE JALEA



