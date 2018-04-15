LPA approaching PH but has low chances of becoming a typhoon—Pagasa

THE trough of a low pressure area (LPA) is bringing cloudy skies with light rains in the eastern part of the country but has low chances of becoming a typhoon, the state-run weather bureau said.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the LPA was spotted at 1,465 kilometers (km) east of Mindanao at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

“It may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) but it also has high chances of dissipating,” weather specialist Samuel Duran said.

Caraga and Davao region may experience flooding with light to moderate rains caused by the trough of the LPA.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers because of localized thunderstorms.

Easterlies or warm winds from the Pacific will also continue to prevail in the country as summer or the dry season has begun, Pagasa said. GLEE JALEA