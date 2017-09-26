LPA to bring rain in Manila, parts of PH — Pagasa

METRO Manila and parts of Luzon and Visayas will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and thunderstorms due to a new low pressure area (LPA) spotted in the area of Palawan, the state-run weather bureau said on Tuesday.

In its forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the LPA was 15 kilometers (km) north of Coron.

The LPA’s trough is forecast to bring cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and thunderstorms over Central Luzon, Mimaropa, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao and Davao Region.

Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan make up Mimaropa while Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon make up Calabarzon.

The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms, Pagasa added.