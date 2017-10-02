LPA to bring rains to Metro, parts of Luzon

METRO Manila and parts of Luzon will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and thunderstorms due to a new low-pressure area (LPA) spotted in the area of Palawan, the state-run weather bureau said on Sunday.

In its forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric Gophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the LPA was 410 kilometers (kms.) west of Coron.

The LPA’s trough is forecast to bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Central Luzon, Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan) and Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon).

The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies apart from isolated rainshowers mostly in the afternoon or evening due to localized thunderstorms, Pagasa added.