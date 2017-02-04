LPA develops into depression

A low-pressure area in Mindanao has developed into a tropical depression, named “Bising.”

As of the 5:00 p.m. weather bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Friday, Bising’s eye or center was estimated at 735 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Norte.

Bising has maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph

It is moving west northwest at 13 kph. But the weather bureau said there was a small chance of landfall as Bising, the second typhoon to enter the country this year, will only make a curve within the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

Pagasa raised a yellow warning alert over the provinces of Surigao del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Agusan del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao del Norte and Compostela Valley.

Light to moderate rains will affect portions of Zamboanga City, Lanao del Norte, South Cotabato, General Santos City and Agusan del Norte.

Pagasa said Bising will be outside PAR on Wednesday, February 8.