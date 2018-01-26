LPA dissipates, tail-end of cold front brings rain to Southern Luzon—Pagasa

The tail-end of a cold front will bring cloudy skies with rains over Southern Luzon on Friday as the low pressure area (LPA) over Agusan del Norte has dissipated, the state-run weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the Bicol region, Samar and Quezon provinces would experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Cagayan Valley Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Aurora will have cloudy skies with scattered rains caused by the northeast monsoon.

It will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains over Ilocos region and the rest of Central Luzon.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said.

The agency added that it had not spotted other major weather disturbances that would affect the country in the coming days. GLEE JALEA