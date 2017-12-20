LPA to enter PH on Wednesday — Pagasa

A LOW pressure area (LPA) is expected to enter the Philippines on Wednesday afternoon, the state-run weather bureau said.



According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the LPA was located 975 kilometers (km) east of Mindanao.



It will be named “Vinta”, according to weather specialist Samuel Duran.



The LPA’s trough is forecast to bring cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains over Caraga and Davao region.



The tail-end of a cold front will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Rizal and Northern Quezon, including Polillo Island.



Ilocos region will have cloudy skies with scattered rains caused by the northeast monsoon.



Meanwhile, the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms, Pagasa added. GLEE JALEA







