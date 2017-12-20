LPA enters PH, to be called ‘Vinta’ — Pagasa

A NEW low pressure area (LPA) entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and may intensify into a tropical cyclone within 24 to 48 hours, the state-run weather bureau told The Manila Times on Wednesday afternoon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the LPA, to be called “Vinta, was 925 kilometers (km) east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur at 2 p.m, said weather specialist Lorie de la Cruz.

The weather disturbance is expected to make landfall in Mindanao in the next two to three days, the weather bureau said.

Residents in Caraga and Davao regions are advised to brace for scattered rains that could trigger landslides and floods.

The tail-end of a cold front will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Rizal and Northern Quezon, including Polillo Island.

Ilocos Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rains caused by the northeast monsoon.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains because of localized thunderstorms, Pagasa added.

