LPA hovers over Eastern Samar; southwest monsoon to bring rain in parts of PH–Pagasa

THE state-run Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) is monitoring on Thursday a low pressure area (LPA) and a southwest monsoon.

Pagasa said in its 5:00 a.m. forecast that the LPA was spotted 830 kilometers (km) east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

The LPA is not likely to affect the country for the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a southwest monsoon will cause cloudy skies with light to moderate rainshowers and thunderstorms in Visayas, Mindanao and Palawan.

Cloudy skies with isolated thunderstorms will occur mostly in the afternoon or evening in Metro Manila and the rest of the country due to localized thunderstorms.

Malacanang announced a suspension of work in government offices and public schools for the “National Day of Protest”, coinciding with the 45th anniversary of the declaration of martial law by the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos. GLEE JALEA