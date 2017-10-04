LPA, intertropical convergence zone to bring rain to PH–Pagasa

A LOW pressure area (LPA) and an intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) are forecast to bring rains to Luzon and Visayas, the state-run weather bureau said on Wednesday.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the LPA was spotted 420 kilometers (kms) east of Casiguran, Aurora.

Its trough is causing cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms at the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and Ilocos and Aurora.

Weather specialist Chris Perez said on Wednesday that the LPA has low chances of turning into a tropical cyclone in the next two to three days but advised the public to monitor for updates.

Meanwhile, the ITCZ is affecting Southern Luzon and Visayas, also causing cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in the areas.

The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies apart from isolated rainshowers mostly in the afternoon or evening due to localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said. GLEE JALEA