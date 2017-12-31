LPA to make landfall on New Year’s Day

A low pressure area (LPA) entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) early Sunday morning and was forecast to make landfall this Monday, New Year’s Day, according to the state-run weather bureau.

The LPA was last located at 960 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the LPA will be named Agaton if it turns into a tropical depression on Monday.

“There is a 50 percent chance that the LPA will develop into a tropical depression on Monday and it is possible to make landfall in Eastern Visayas and Eastern Mindanao by Monday morning or early morning of Tuesday,” weather specialist Samuel Duran said.

The LPA will likely bring heavy rains over those areas and the public is advised to monitor updates about the weather system, he added.

A Pagasa bulletin said the Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by the tail end of a cold front.

Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rains because of the northeast monsoon.

The same weather system will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Central Luzon.

The rest of the country will likely experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said.