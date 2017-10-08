LPA makes landfall in Quirino–Pagasa

A LOW pressure area (LPA) made landfall in Maddela, Quirino early Sunday morning but was not expected to develop into a typhoon, the state-run weather bureau said.

“Sa ngayong araw, hindi inaasahang maging bagyo itong low pressure area,” weather specialist Gener Quitlong said.

(The low pressure area is not expected to develop into a typhoon.)

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the LPA was expected to exit the Central Luzon landmass Sunday afternoon.

The trough of the LPA is causing cloudy skies with moderate to occasionally heavy rains with thunderstorms in the Bicol Region, provinces of Cagayan, Apayao, Ilocos Norte, Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands. Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rains with thunderstorms.

Due to localized thunderstorms, partly cloudy to cloudy skies apart from isolated rainshowers mostly in the afternoon or evening will prevail in Visayas and Mindanao, Pagasa said. GLEE JALEA