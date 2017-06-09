LPA in Mindanao to bring rains

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has monitored a low-pressure area (LPA) hovering over Mindanao, with inter-tropical convergence zone (ITCZ) at 315 kilometers east of Surigao City that is likely to bring heavy rains in the Visayas, Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan), Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Davao and Zamboanga Peninsula.

Moderate rainfall is also expected in the Bicol Region and southern parts of Quezon province.

With ITCZ and LPA, Pagasa has issued a heavy rainfall warning over Mindanao and the yellow warning level over Siargao Island, Zamboanga Del Sur and Zamboanga Sibugay.

Its combined effect will bring moderate to occasionally heavy rains and thunderstorms over Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Island, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Bukidnon, Camiguin, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Siquijor, Southern Cebu, Southern Negros Oriental, Southern Negros Occidental, and Lanao del Sur.

Pagasa warned of possible flash floods is the said areas.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will prevail over Metro Manila.