LPA, monsoon to bring rains

A low pressure area (LPA) and the amihan or northeast monsoon will continue to bring rains to some parts of the country, the state-run weather bureau said in its Tuesday afternoon forecast.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) located the LPA at 60 kilometers south-southwest of Masbate City, Masbate,while the northeast monsoon is still affecting Northern Luzon and Central Luzon.

Cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms are expected over Visayas, Bicol Region and the provinces of Marinduque, Romblon and Mindoro as a result of the LPA.

Similar weather conditions will occur over Aurora, Quirino and Quezon caused by the tail-end of a cold front.

Cloudy skies with light to moderate rains will be experienced over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon because of the northeast monsoon, Pagasa said.

Mindanao and Palawan will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms caused by localized thunderstorms.

Pagasa advised the public to continue monitoring further weather advisories and heavy rainfall warnings in the coming days.