LPA now Tropical depression ‘Salome’; Signal No. 1 up in Metro, parts of Luzon

SIGNAL No. 1 is up over Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon on Thursday as a low pressure area (LPA) has developed into a tropical depression which the state-run weather bureau has named “Salome”.

Other affected areas are Bicol, Calabarzon and the eastern section of Central Luzon.

Calabarzon is Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon.

Classes are suspended in:

• Albay (all levels)

• Camarines Sur (all levels)

Salome is expected to move west-northwest at 25 kilometers per hour (kph) and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Saturday morning, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Salome was spotted in the vicinity of Mondragon, Northern Samar, with maximum sustained winds of up to 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

Pagasa added that estimated rainfall ranges from moderate to heavy within the 200-km diameter of Salome.

It is expected to pass Southern Luzon this Thursday and may make landfall in either Masbate, Romblon, or Mindoro Island within the day, Pagasa said.