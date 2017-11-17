LPA now Tropical Depression ‘Tino’; Signal No. 1 up in Palawan–Pagasa

A LOW pressure area (LPA) last spotted in Palawan has intensified into a tropical depression and has been named “Tino” according to the state-run weather bureau.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Friday that Tino was located at 245 kilometers (km) east-southeast of Puerto Princesa City.

It packs maximum winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

Due to the tropical depression, Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1 has been raised over Palawan. It is expected to make landfall in Southern Palawan between 4 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. and move west-northwest at 28 kph.

Moderate to heavy rains are expected within the 200-km diameter of Tino.

Scattered to widespread, light to moderate, to at times heavy rains and isolated thunderstorms are expected in Palawan as well as over the Bicol region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, rest of Mimaropa and Panay island due to the tropical depression.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, and the province of Aurora will have light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan make up Mimaropa while Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon make up Calabarzon.

Tino is expected to exit the western boundary of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Saturday morning, Pagasa said. GLEE JALEA