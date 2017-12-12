LPA now tropical depression ‘Urduja’ — Pagasa

A LOW pressure area in Surigao del Sur has turned into a tropical depression and has been named “Urduja”, according to the state-run weather bureau.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Tuesday afternoon that Urduja was spotted 480 kilometers (km) east-northeast of Hinatuan, and may intensify into a tropical storm within 36 hours.

It has maximum winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 65 kph.

Light to moderate rains may occur over Metro Manila, Quezon province, Cavite, Batangas and portions of Rizal and Laguna.

Moderate to heavy rains will continue over the Visayas because of the tropical depression and the tail end of a cold front. Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered light rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Urduja is forecast to move north-northwest at 6 kph. Because of its slow movement, the tropical depression will only make landfall over Bicol region by Sunday afternoon, Pagasa said. GLEE JALEA