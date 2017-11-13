LPA off Cotabato dissipates, new LPA spotted in Palawan–Pagasa

AS the low pressure area (LPA) in South Cotabato dissipates, a new LPA hovers over Palawan, according to the state-run weather bureau.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its forecast that the new LPA was located 90 kilometers (km) northeast of Puerto Princesa City.

Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula and Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Winds will be moderate to strong from the northeast over Northern Luzon while coastal waters along these areas will be moderate to rough.

The rest of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds from the northeast to north, with slight to moderate coastal waters, Pagasa said.