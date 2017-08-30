LPA SPOTTED OVER east of CAGAYAN

THE Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) spotted a low pressure area at 85 kilometers (km) east of Aparri, Cagayan on Wednesday morning. It is expected to develop into a tropical depression in the next 36 hours. Pagasa added that the weather system will bring moderate and occasionally heavy rains associated with isolated thunderstorms over Northern Luzon which can trigger flash floods and landslides. Light to moderate with possible heavy rains will prevail over the northern parts of Central Luzon.

GLEE JALEA