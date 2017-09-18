LPA spotted east of Quezon–Pagasa

A LOW pressure area (LPA) was spotted east of Quezon on Monday, the state-run Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

The trough of the LPA, located at 930 kilometers (km) east of Alabat, will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Palawan, Bicol region, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao and Caraga.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies apart from isolated rain showers mostly in the afternoon or evening due to localized thunderstorms.

According to Pagasa, there is a lower chance that the LPA may turn into a tropical storm and wreak havoc on country the same way that “Maring” did.

Maring left 14 dead after making landfall in Quezon province and fllooding Metro Manila, Rizal and other provinces last week. GLEE JALEA

READ: ‘Maring’ death toll rises to 14