LPA spotted near Eastern Samar, may intensify into tropical depression — Pagasa

A LOW pressure area (LPA) near Eastern Samar may intensify into a tropical depression by Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Wednesday.

In its 11:00 a.m. forecast, the state-run weather bureau reported that the LPA was located at 450 kilometers (km) east of Guiuan, and would likely turn into a tropical depression in the next 24 to 36 hours.

Pagasa added that the LPA would bring scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao on Wednesday night.

Residents in the three regions are advised to stay alert against possible landslides and flash floods. GLEE JALEA

