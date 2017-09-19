LPA spotted off Aurora but not likely to affect PH–Pagasa

A LOW pressure area was spotted hovering over Aurora, the state-run Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Tuesday.

The LPA was located 500 kilometers (km) east of Casiguran, with its trough forecast to bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over the Bicol region, Visayas, Mindanao and Mimaropa.

Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan make up Mimaropa.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies apart from isolated rainshowers mostly in the afternoon or evening due to localized thunderstorms.

Pagasa said that the LPA was not likely to affect the country for the rest of the week. GLEE JALEA