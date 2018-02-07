LPA spotted off eastern Samar but low chance of turning into typhoon–Pagasa

A LOW pressure area (LPA) was spotted off eastern Samar early Wednesday morning although it has a low chance of becoming a typhoon, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

The LPA was 540 kilometers (km) east of Guiuan, said Pagasa.

“Mababa po ang tsansang maging bagyo nitong low pressure area pero ang trough o extension nito ay magdudulot ng pag-ulan sa eastern Mindanao area,” said weather specialist Samuel Duran.

(The chance that the low pressure area will turn into a typhoon is low but the trough or extension will bring rain over the eastern Mindanao area.)

Its trough will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over the Caraga and Davao regions.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains over Cagayan Valley Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol Region, eastern Visayas, and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon.

The weather system will also bring cloudy skies with scattered rains over Mount Mayon in Albay.

Residents in the cities of Tabaco, Malilipot and Malinao are warned of possible ashfall occurrence or lahars based on the ground verification of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The northeast monsoon will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said. GLEE JALEA