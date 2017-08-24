LPA spotted off Samar town

A low pressure area (LPA) was detected early on Thursday at 670 kilometers northeast of Borongan, Eastern Samar, while a southwest monsoon will be affecting western Luzon, according to state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and possible occasionally heavy rains, gusty winds and lightning because of thunderstorms will be experienced over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas and the provinces of Ilocos Norte, Zambales, Bataan, Quezon and Palawan.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies except for isolated light to occasionally heavy rains, gusty winds and lightning.

Pagasa said moderate to strong winds from the southwest to south will prevail over Luzon and its coastal waters will be moderate to rough.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate coming from the south with slight to moderate seas.

