LPA spotted off Surigao

A low pressure area (LPA) was spotted off Surigao del Sur early Thursday morning, the state-run weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported that the LPA was seen 355 kilometers southeast of Hinatuan town.

It is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms to Caraga, Northern Mindanao, the Zamboanga Peninsula and the Davao Region.

The Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and SOCCSKSARGEN (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and General Santos City), Central Visayas and Eastern Visayas will have cloudy skies, scattered rains and thunderstorms.

The regions of Ilocos, Cordillera and Cagayan Valley will be partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains caused by the northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon and the Visayas region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers because of localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said.

GLEE JALEA