LPA spotted in Surigao del Sur, to bring rain in parts of PH — Pagasa

A LOW Pressure Area (LPA) was spotted in Surigao del Sur early Thursday morning, the state-run weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported that the LPA was seen 355 kilometers (km) southeast of Hinatuan.

It is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms in Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, and the Davao Region.

ARMM, SOCCSKSARGEN, Central and Eastern Visayas will have cloudy skies, scattered rains and thunderstorms.

The regions of Ilocos, Cordillera, and Cagayan Valley will be partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains caused by the northeast monsoon.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon and the Visayas region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said. GLEE JALEA

