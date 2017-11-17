LPA spotted in Zamboanga del Norte, to bring rains to Visayas, Mindanao – Pagasa

A LOW pressure area (LPA) was spotted in Zamboanga del Norte that may bring rains and thunderstorms in parts of the Visayas and Mindanao, according to the state-run weather bureau.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Friday that the LPA was located in the vicinity of Motong.

It will bring cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms over Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Visayas and Palawan.

Bicol region, the rest of Mindanao and the provinces of Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms caused by the LPA.

The regions of Ilocos, Cordillera and Cagayan Valley will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said. GLEE JALEA