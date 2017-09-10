LPA, storm brew near PH

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Sunday that it is monitoring two weather disturbances–a low pressure area (LPA) and a tropical storm approaching the country.

At 3 a.m., the new low pressure area was located at 745 kilometers north east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Talim which is still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) is expected to intensify and will be given the local name of Lannie once it enters the country.

It is likely to enter the PAR and hit extreme northern Luzon today.

The tropical storm was located at 1,885 km east of Luzon with maximum sustained winds of up to 65 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

It is moving west northwest at 25 kph.

Visayas, Palawan, Bicol Region, Northern Mindanao and Caraga will experience cloudy skies with moderate rains with thunderstorms along with lightning, occasional heavy rains and strong winds because of the trough of LPA.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies apart from isolated rainshowers because of localized thunderstorms. Light to moderate winds heading northeast to east with slight to moderate coastal waters will prevail in Northern Luzon and Central Luzon.

In Southern Luzon and Visayas, light to moderate winds heading northeast to northwest will prevail with slight to moderate coastal waters.

Light to moderate winds bound for south to southwest direction will also occur in Mindanao and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate, Pagasa said.