LPA over Surigao del Sur, monsoon to bring rain to parts of PH–Pagasa

A LOW pressure area (LPA) was spotted 615 kilometers southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, the state weather bureau said Saturday.

The LPA and the northeast monsoon affecting northern Luzon will bring scattered rains over most parts of the archipelago, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Davao will experience cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the LPA.

The trough of the LPA, on the other hand, will also bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over eastern and central Visayas and the rest of Mindanao.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will cause cloudy skies with scattered rains over Cagayan Valley and the Cordillera region, and partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Ilocos.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms, according to Pagasa.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds will prevail over northern Luzon, the eastern part of central and southern Luzon, and of Visayas and Mindanao. Coastal waters along these areas will be moderate to rough.

Elsewhere, winds will be slight to moderate with slight to moderate seas, Pagasa said. PNA