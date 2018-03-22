LPA to bring cloudy skies, rains over eastern Mindanao

The trough of a low pressure area (LPA) will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms over the eastern section of Mindanao, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Thursday. The weather system was located at 2,300 kilometers (km) east of Mindanao and likely to bring possible flooding or landslides. “The LPA is still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) but we will further monitor if it will intensify into a typhoon,” weather specialist Shelly Ignacio told The Manila Times. Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will cause the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley Region, and the provinces of Ilocos and Aurora to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains. Bicol Region and Quezon province will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the tail-end of a cold front. Metro Manila and the rest of the country will be partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorms, Pagasa added.