LPA, tropical storm hovering over PH–Pagasa

THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Sunday that it was monitoring two weather disturbances — a low pressure area (LPA) and a tropical storm approaching the country.

As of early Sunday, the new low pressure area (LPA) was 745 kilometers (km) north east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm “Talim” which is still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) is expected to intensify and will be given a local name of “Lannie” once it enters the country. It is likely to enter the PAR and hit extreme Northern Luzon on Monday.

The tropical storm was spotted at 1,885 km east of Luzon with maximum sustained winds of up to 65 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 80 kph. It is moving west-northwest at 25 kph.

Visayas, Palawan, Bicol Region, Northern Mindanao and Caraga will experience cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms and strong winds due to the trough of LPA.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies apart from isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds heading northeast to east with slight to moderate coastal waters will prevail in Northern and Central Luzon.

Southern Luzon and the Visayas with light to moderate winds heading northeast to northwest will prevail with slight to moderate coastal waters.

Meanwhile light to moderate winds bound for south to southwest direction will also occur in Mindanao and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate, Pagasa said. GLEE JALEA