LPG racket leader escapes police raid

THE Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) on Tuesday raided a store run by an alleged gang of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) pilferers in Barangay San Roque Dau, Guagua, Pampanga but missed the alleged leader. Senior Supt. Edwin Quilates, CIDG-Central Luzon chief, on Thursday identified the gang leader as Jess Pamintuan. Police confiscated 2 gallons containing 70 liters of gasoline worth P2,100, two crates containing 36 liters of gasoline worth P1,080 and 5 cylinders of LPG worth P1,900. A case for violation of Presidential Decree 1865 (Illegal Trading of Petroleum Products) was filed against Pamintuan.