LPGA Founders Cup scores

Leading second-round scores on Saturday in the LPGA Founders Cup at Phoenix, Arizona (USA unless noted):

135 – Cydney Clanton 68-67

136 – Marina Alex 70-66, Mariajo Uribe (COL) 68-68, Ariya Jutanugarn (THA) 68-68, Karine Icher (FRA) 67-69

137 – Mo Martin 71-66, Jessica Korda 69-68

138 – Brittany Lincicome 72-66, Kyung Kim 70-68, Michelle Wie 70-68, Park Hee-Young (KOR) 68-70, Amelia Lewis 71-67

139 – Caroline Inglis 71-68, Jackie Stoelting 70-69, Ko Jin-young (KOR) 70-69, Park Sung-hyun (KOR) 69-70, Park In-bee (KOR) 68-71, Chella Choi (KOR) 67-72

140 – Lindsey Weaver 72-68, Jennifer Song 72-68, Bronte Law (ENG) 71-69, Lindy Duncan 71-69, Chun In-gee (KOR) 71-69, Ji Eun-hee (KOR) 71-69, Kang Hae-ji (KOR) 71-69, Bae Seon-woo (KOR) 70-70, Maude-Aimee Leblanc (CAN) 69-71, Dani Holmqvist (SWE) 69-71