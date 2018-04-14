LPGA Q-Series coming to Pinehurst with new format

The LPGA’s stars of the future are coming to the Pinehurst Resort next fall to fight for their spot on the tour.

The LPGA revealed a new format for its qualifying series Wednesday, featuring a two-week, 144-hole final stage to be contested at Pinehurst Resort’s No. 6 and No. 7 courses. The LPGA Q-Series will be held October 22 to November 3 with the top 45 finishers and ties receiving LPGA membership cards for the following year.

“We’ve actually been talking about this new format far a couple of years,” LPGA chief communications and tour officer Heather Daly-Donofrio said. “There are a lot of different components to that, but at the end of the day, we wanted to put more of an emphasis on year-long performance, whether it be year-long performance on the Symetra Tour, the LPGA, how a player played during their collegiate season over the course of the year, rather than five days at final stage at the end of the day. We feel like this format will really give us the best crop of LPGA players for the following year.”

Previously, the final stage of the LPGA Qualifying School consisted of 90 holes in an intense five-day process.

Now, players must still advance through two 72-hole, stroke-play competitions with the top finishers advancing to the final stage. Those events will determine the field of 108 players who’ll come to Pinehurst to play in two 72-hole events held on consecutive weeks. Cumulative scores from the two weeks will determine who receives their LPGA cards.

“The week of Q-School is sickening,” said LPGA player and former Wake Forest star Laura Diaz. “I mean, you want to throw up. It’s so nerve racking because you have this dream and the only way to get to the Tour is to be in the top 20 that week.

“So I think, one, two weeks kind of will allow the girls to be a little more calm. I know that sounds kind of funny, but it’s not just four rounds or five rounds and that’s it. You can make a mistake. You know, you can realize that at the end of the first four days, you’re 4-under or you’re even, you can go out the next four rounds and play lights out.”

The first week of play will be conducted on the par-72, 7,053-yard No. 6 Course designed by Tom and George Fazio. The Rees Jones’ designed No. 7 course is a par 72, 7,216-yard layout.

“Out to our left is the course that gets a lot of the publicity and a lot of the visibility, Pinehurst No. 2, but, boy, you get out to either 6 or 7 and you forget how difficult and challenging those golf courses are,” Pinehurst Resort president Tom Pashley said. “No. 6, there’s a lot of elevation chance, which you don’t see on course No. 2. No. 6 has quite a bit of that.

“No. 7 is a Rees Jones golf course designed in 1987, and goodness it is … I get claustrophobic out there. I feel like the ball could go anywhere. It’s all uphill. The players who get through two weeks on those golf course are going to have earned their status on the LPGA Tour.”

For now, the Q-Series is scheduled for just 2018 at Pinehurst. “We are here at Pinehurst this year and hoping for a longer term,” Daly-Donofrio said.

