LPU Pirates extend winning run to 11-0

Lyceum of the Philip-pines University (LPU) gave College of St. Benilde (CSB) an 83-69 whipping to extend its unbeaten run in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 basketball tournament on Friday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

CJ Perez led the onslaught with seven Pirates as they cruised to a perfect 11-0 win-loss card, which is the best record so far in their school’s history.

Jesper Ayaay chipped in 12 points while Mike Nzeusseu finished with 10 markers and 11 rebounds for the leading Pirates.

But Lyceum assistant coach Jeff Perlas was dissatisfied with how the Intramuros-based cagers performed.

“A win is a win but we’re far from being satisfied in this game,” said Perlas, whose wards committed 23 turnovers.

“Other teams are catching up now. It’s up to us on how we can handle their adjustments,” added Perlas.

Edward Dixon notched a career-high 27 points while big man Clement Leutcheu posted a double-double of 13 markers and 20 rebounds but the Blazers still skidded to 2-9.

Lyceum waxed hot early as it erected a commanding 41-22 lead on Spencer Pretta’s third triple in the second quarter.

Leutcheu capped St. Benilde’s 8-2 run with a slam dunk to start the third period but Lyceum answered back with a 14-4 rally for a 62-42 advantage.

Perez and company kept the Dixon-led Blazers at bay in the final frame en route to sealing the win.

Earlier, San Beda College (SBC) overcame the absence of suspended coach Boyet Fernandez, main gunner Robert Bolick and emerging rookie Clint Doliguez as it pounded Mapua University, 88-70.

“I’m happy with the way we played today. What’s noticeable in our game was that everybody stepped up,” said Jude Roque, the defending champion’s team manager.

AC Soberano fired 17 points highlighted by three triples, Javee Mocon put up a double-double of 11 markers and 10 boards while four other Red Lions added at least eight points as they nabbed their ninth straight win and 10th overall against a loss.

Leo Gabo scored 17 points while Daniel Aguirre had 16 markers for the eight-man Cardinals, who slid to 1-10 and remained at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, San Sebastian College-Recoletos broke away in the fourth quarter as it outplayed Emilio Aguinaldo College, 81-69, to climb back to the top four.

The Golden Stags joined Colegio de San Juan de Letran on No. 4 with an even 5-5 sheet while the Generals dropped to 4-6.

The scores:

First game

SBC (88)- Soberano 17, Mocon 11, Tankoua 9, Noah 9, Cabanag 8, Potts 8, Oftana 6, Tongco 5, Adamos 5, Abuda 4, Presbitero 2, Cariño 2, Bahio 2

MU (70)- Gabo 17, Aguirre 16, Nieles 13, Pelayo 9, Buñag 8, Raflores 4, Victoria 3, Orquina 0

Quarterscores: 18-17; 40-32; 58-49; 88-70

Second game

LPU (83)- Perez 14, Ayaay 12, Nzeusseu 10, Caduyac 9, Pretta 9, Marcelino JC 7, Baltazar 7, Marcelino JV 6, Tansingco 5, Ibanez 2, Marata 2, Cinco 0, Liwag 0, Serrano 0

CSB (69)- Dixon 27, Leutcheu 13, Belgica 10, Domingo 6, Johnson 5, Sta. Maria 4, Castor 2, Naboa 2, Pili 0, San Juan 0

Quarterscores: 23-10; 46-30; 66-53; 83-69

Third game

SSC-R (81)- Calisaan 19, Calma 12, Costelo 11, Navarro 11, Bulanadi 9, Valdez 8, David 4, Baetiong 3, Mercado 2, Capobres 2, Gayosa 0, Ilagan 0, Are 0

EAC (69)- Munsayac 14, Mendoza I. 11, Bautista 10, Diego 10, Garcia 10, Onwubere 9, Bugarin 3, Pascua 2, Guzman 0, Corilla 0, Mendoza J. 0, Neri 0

Quarterscores: 21-16; 38-33; 53-52; 81-69