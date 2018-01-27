LPUAA Golf Cup fires off Jan 31

The 4th Lyceum of the Philippines University Alumni Association (LPUAA) Golf Cup will tee off on January 31 at the Villamor Golf Club in Pasay City.

On-course registration begins at 6 a.m. while tee off will be held from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

The tournament is divided into four categories namely men’s classes A, B, C and the ladies divisions. Format of competition is System 36 mode of play.

Entry fee is P3,000 inclusive of green fee, caddie fee, lunch, golf shirt, raffle entry, and giveaways.

Proceeds of the 4th LPUAA Golf Cup will benefit the indigenous Aeta community in Maguisguis, Botolan, Zambales and the LPUAA scholarship fund.

For inquiries, contact 5239729, 5278251 to 56 local 112.