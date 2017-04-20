LRMC, First Balfour ink deal on LRT1 structural rehab

The Light Rail Manila Corporation on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with engineering and construction firm First Balfour on the Light Rail Transit Line 1 Structural Restoration Project.

The contract covers the parapets, faulty concrete and river bridges of the train line.

“While we have been working towards powering up more trains, replacing the tracks, and improving the environment of the stations, the structural integrity of all LRT1 stations is our prime concern and responsibility,”

LRMC President and Chief Executive Officer Rogelio L. Singon said in a statement.

The LRT1 Structural Restoration Project aims to complement the ongoing improvements in LRT1 trains and stations. It was given the notice to proceed in March this year, and is expected to be completed in two years.

First Balfour previously did the power supply and electrical works for the LRT-1 capacity extension project. It also completed the design-and-build contract of the LRT-1 North Extension project, a joint venture with DMCI.