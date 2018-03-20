LRT-1 closed from March 29 to April 1

The Light Rail Transit-1 will be closed from March 29 to April 1, 2018 in observance of the Lenten Season.

“The shutdown will pave the way for comprehensive maintenance works on the trains and system facilities, which serves around 400,000 to 500,000 commuters daily,” the Light Rail Manila Corporation said in an advisory.

“The public is advised to plan ahead and take alternative transportation during this period. Normal operations in LRT-1 will resume on April 2, 2018 at 4:30 a.m.,” it added.

The LRT-1 runs from Roosevelt in Quezon City to Baclaran in Pasay City.