LRT-1 eyes fare increase

Riders of the Light Rail Transit-1 may have to pay higher fares by August if the Department of Transportation will approve the petition of the Light Rail Manila Corp. for a fare increase.

“We submitted a letter (to the Department of Transportation) for fare increase last March,” LRMC President and Chief Executive Officer Juan Alfonso said in a news briefing on Tuesday.

Alfonso said fares may go up by P5 to P7 on August 1, 2018.

“If we will not be able to implement the fare increase, the government should subsidize the P5. If it cannot be subsidized, there is a dispute resolution stated on the concession agreement,” he said.

The LRMC implemented a fare increase in 2015.

“We feel that people are willing to pay for good service. Fare adjustment will allow us to continue giving good service to our commuters,” Alfonso said.