LRT-1 gives free rides to senior citizens on Oct 8

Light Rail Transit-1 will give free rides to senior citizens on Sunday, October 8, as part of its observance of “Linggo ng Katandaang Pilipino” or Elderly Filipino Week.

Those who want to avail themselves of the free rides will have to present their Office for Senior Citizen Affairs (OSCA) ID or any valid ID that indicates their date of birth.

Senior citizens with stored value cards have to ask tellers who will activate their cards to avoid fare deductions.

The LRT-1 runs from Baclaran in Parañaque to Roosevelt in Quezon City.