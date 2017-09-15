LRT-1 gives free rides to teachers on sunday

The Light Rail Transit-1 will give free rides to all teachers on Sunday, September 17, in celebration of the National Teachers’ Month. Free rides can be availed in all 20 stations of LRT-1 from Baclaran in Paranaque City to Roosevelt n Quezon City. Teachers will be required to present their DepEd ID, PRC license or their respective school ID to avail themselves of the rides. The free rides is a project of LRT-1 operator Light Rail Manila Corp. and the PLDT Gabay Guro Program of the PLDT Smart Foundation.