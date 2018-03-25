LRT 1 offers free ride to disabled women

THE Light Rail Manila Corp. (LRMC), operator of the Light Rail Transit 1, will give free rides all day to women with disabilities on March 26, Monday to celebrate Women Disability Month.

To get a free ride, women will have to present their Person with Disability (PWD) ID or any valid government ID to the tellers on duty.

“This special treat to female PWDs is courtesy of LRMC, in cooperation with the National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA), which is celebrating its 14th Women with Disabilities Day with the theme #ProgressToSuccess: Babaeng Maykapansanan sa Pagbabago Manguna at Manindigan Ka campaign this year,” the company said.

LRT1 runs from Baclaran in Parañaque City to Roosevelt in Quezon City.