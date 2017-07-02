LRT 2 first trip starts at 4:30 a.m. today

The first trip of Light Rail Transit (LRT) 2 from Santolan to Recto (via Aurora Boulevard) will start at 4:30 a.m. instead of the usual 5 a.m. beginning July 3.

According to its operator Light Rail Transit Authority, the LRT 2 decided to adjust its operating hours to match schedules of the LRT 1 (North Avenue to Baclaran, via Rizal Avenue and Taft Avenue) and the Metro Rail Transit 3 (North Avenue to Baclaran, via EDSA) and also to keep abreast of consumers’ riding preferences.

“We have observed that train riders have shifted to new commuting patterns these days. They prefer to leave earlier to avoid the monstrous traffic and the hustle and bustle of peak hours,” LRTA Administrator Reynaldo Berroya said in a statement last Friday.

Based on the 2016 Ridership Data, about 800,000 commuters use Line 1 and Line 2 daily.

Around 20,000 or 10 percent of regular LRT 2 commuters also take the LRT 1 and 10,000 or 5 percent of them take the MRT 3 daily.

Berroya encouraged commuters to start using the LRT 2 as early as 4:30 a.m. to avoid long lines especially during peak hours in the morning which are 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The MRT 3 also starts its first trip at 4:30 a.m. and the last trip at 10:30 p.m.

