The Light Rail Transit-2 resumed full operations on Monday after limiting the trips from Santolan to Cubao stations only over a fire incident on Saturday night. Light Rail Transit Authority operator said the repair and restoration of the system lasted for more than 24 hours because of the complexity of technical fault. The fire broke at 9:57 p.m. after the junction box was hit by lightning that damaged power cables, telecommunication and signaling wires.
LRT-2 resumes full operations on Monday
