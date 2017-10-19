LRT-2 unveils new elevators, escalators

The Light Rail Transit2 unveiled its P138-million newly installed and operational elevators and escalators on Thursday. The new facilities are part of 32 elevators and 13 escalators of the Light Rail Transit Authority’s (LRTA) rehabilitation projects. “There are 14 more escalators scheduled to bid next month and expected to be operational next year,” LRTA Administrator Reynaldo Berroya said. LRT2 rehabilitation projects include the systematic replacement of all train air conditioning systems, restoration of four down trains and rehabilitation of station facilities and equipment, according to LRTA. The LRT-2 has 11 stations from Santolan to Recto.

REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO