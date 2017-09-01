Lrt express trains eyed

The Light Rail Manila Corp., the operator of LRT-1, is considering deploying express trains at the end of the year that will allow passengers to skip stations and reach their destinations faster.

“We will surprise you in a few months,” LRMC President and Chief Executive Officer Rogelio Singson said during the awarding of ISO certifications at the LRT-1 depot on Friday.

“We’re now looking at how can we do express trains… We are looking at ways of doing skipping stations,” he said.

Singson said express trains may be rolled out in December.

The express trains, he said, will boost passenger convenience and lessen travel time.

“The concept is customer comfort,” Singson added. “You don’t have to stop by all stations.”

Singson said speed travel of the LRT-1 system will increase from 40 kilometers per hour to 60 kph in the first quarter of 2018.

Meanwhile, the LRMC remains hopeful that it will take over the operations and management of the Metro Rail Transit-3.

“We are hoping that the government will give a serious evaluation,” Singson said.

The LRMC submitted its unsolicited proposal to the government in July. The proposal includes the replacement of MRT-3 rails, improvement of the reliability of the rolling stock and upgrading of power supply and stations. The proposal was presented to Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade and Finance Secretary Carlos Dominiguez 3rd.

The LRMC was awarded ISO 9001, meaning the company has complied with international standards for Quality Management Systems, and ISO 14001 for compliance with international standards for Environmental Management Sytems.